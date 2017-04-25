Miami’s Associated Student Government elected representatives for the five remaining 2017-2018 executive cabinet positions last Tuesday at its penultimate senate session of the 2016-2017 school year.

Juniors Alex Wortman, Sean Perme and Quentin McCorvey were elected by the senate to serve as secretaries for infrastructure and sustainability, off-campus affairs and diversity affairs, respectively.

Senate elected two first-years to the cabinet: Secretary for Communications and Media Relations Gaby Meissner and Secretary for Academic Affairs Annika Fowler.

Perme, Meissner and Fowler all served as ASG senators for the 2016-2017 school year. Wortman served on the senate during his second year at Miami, and McCorvey and Wortman both served partial senatorial terms this year after winning special elections held to fill vacant seats.

All five students elected will be paid $3,550 with a small, annual percentage increase, according to ASG bylaws.

Two special positions were also filled during Tuesday’s meeting.

Junior Jack Fetick, this year’s Speaker of the Senate, was elected to serve as next year’s parliamentarian, removing his cabinet status, but making him a voting member of the senate. Fetick, regarded as a roundly-liked and effective ASG representative, will be tasked with holding the senate to parliamentary procedure and reviewing the body’s bylaws.

Hana Hall was elected to the position of Speaker Pro Tempore of the Senate. As the pro tem, she will serve as a non-voting member of the senate, chair the oversight committee and assume the responsibilities of the speaker if they are absent or otherwise unable to hold senate.

The parliamentarian does not receive a salary, but the pro tem is paid the Miami University minute-taking salary, according to ASG bylaws.

Today, Monday April 24, elections for 32 off-campus and academic senatorial seats were held on The Hub. Students were able to vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Results of today’s senatorial races, as well as information about previous elections for 2017-2018 cabinet positions, can be found in last week’s issue, or online at miamistudent.net.

