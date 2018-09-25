Following a motion for continuance filed in August, former Miami professor Kevin Armitage’s trial has been set for Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.

Armitage, who was arrested for trying to hire a 14-year-old, sexually-trafficked girl earlier this year, is still in federal custody “detained without bail pending” his trial, according to the court’s docket.

He will remain in the U.S. Marshal Service’s custody until the trial starts, said the public affairs officer for the U.S. Attorney’ office, Don Ledford.

The Student reached out to Armitage’s lawyer, Chris Angles, for comment, but Angles said he “cannot discuss pending litigation.”

Armitage’s case was initially going to be tried on Monday, Sept. 24, but it was pushed back to January 2019 in order to give the prosecution, represented by U.S. Assistant Attorney Teresa Moore, and Angles “reasonable time necessary for effective preparation,” according to the scheduling and trial order document signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge John Maughmer.

Judge Brian Wimes will preside over the trial, which will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 in Courtroom 7D at the Charles Evans Whittaker U.S. Courthouse in Kansas City, Missouri.

