Nearly $100,000 will be distributed this year through M.I.A.M.I. WOMEN (Miami Initiative for Advancing, Mentoring and Investing in Women) for projects that support the advancement of women.

Although the initiative, which aims to support women in leadership roles, has existed for years, this is the inaugural year for the grant fund.

The fund is now accepting applications for grants ranging from $2,500 to $20,000. Grants of at least $5,000 are preferred, but a limited number of $2,500 grants may be awarded. Applications are due Feb. 9.

The purpose of the initiative and the grant fund is to support research involved with the advancement of women. It is open to projects in any field, including but not limited to athletics, health, research, community support and not-for-profit social entrepreneurship. Faculty, staff and students are all eligible to apply, and eligibility is not gender-specific.

“The mission of the grant is to benefit and advance women,” said Renate Crawford, co-chair of the fund’s steering committee. “But men can certainly apply as well.”

Part of the application requires a two-minute video “mini-pitch” in which applicants describe their project. This video does not need to be of professional quality.

“We just want to hear from the applicants about their ideas and what their project is really about,” Crawford said.

Ten to 15 chosen finalists will participate in a “Hawk Tank” event, styled after the fast-paced TV show “Shark Tank.” Finalists will have five minutes or less to present their ideas before a panel of M.I.A.M.I. WOMEN staff, who will vote to determine the winners.

Finalists will be given training through the Farmer School of Business’ Entrepreneurship program to prepare for this event, which will take place in Hall Auditorium on April 11.

The idea for the initiative and the grant was inspired by and based on similar women’s advancement programs at universities such as Xavier University and Indiana University, Bortel said. However, neither of the other universities do an event like Hawk Tank, she said.

The money for the grant was contributed by members of the M.I.A.M.I WOMEN Giving Circle. Over 90 alumni and friends of the university donated to make the nearly $100,000 grant possible.

The Giving Circle “supports worthwhile causes and programs at Miami — ranging from social entrepreneurship and experiential learning to student organizations and service learning opportunities,” according to the M.I.A.M.I. WOMEN page of Miami’s website.

“I’ve been impressed with how successful it’s been,” Miami director of development for women’s initiatives Heidi Bortel said of the Giving Circle.

Members of the Giving Circle will all be participating in the selection of finalists.

The grant fund is an ideal opportunity for projects that may be too small for a national grant, Crawford said.

“I’m really excited,” she said. “We want to make sure we get all the information out there and get people to apply.”

The application can be found at www.givetomiamioh.org, under the M.I.A.M.I. WOMEN section of the “Where to Give” tab. Further questions about the grant and/or the application can be directed to Heidi Bortel at heidi.bortel@miamioh.edu or (513)-529-4635.

arwinejk@miamioh.edu