Did you watch the Academy Awards on Sunday night? Hear what our movie experts had to say! Entertainment editor Kirby Davis, Culture editor Alison Perelman, managing editor Devon Shuman and Miami Association of Filmmakers and Independent Actors (M.A.F.I.A.) representative Jack Ryan sat down to discuss the biggest moments, surprises and snubs from the 90th annual Oscars.

Listen to the podcast here!

Edited by Emily Williams

Comments