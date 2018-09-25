The annual Greek Week blood drive, Miami University’s largest campus-wide event of the fall, marks its 40th anniversary this week.

The blood drive will take place Tuesday, Sept. 25 and Wednesday, Sept. 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be hosted in Armstrong Student Center this year for the first time instead of the Shriver Center.

Miami has partnered with the Community Blood Center to put on the event. The university is the Community Blood Center’s largest blood drive partner.

Mark Pompilio, a member of the Community Blood Center’s public relations team, hopes the 40th anniversary of Greek Week will help make the blood drive a success.

“This year is an incredible milestone,” Pompilio said.

Students across Miami’s Greek community are planning to take part in the charitable event.

“I am donating blood because I am a very healthy person, and if someone is not healthy, I want to be able to help,” Emmie Hanna, a sophomore marketing major, said.

Sophomore biology major Julia Burns has attempted to donate blood twice and will attend this week’s drive.

“I know that donating blood will help someone, which is why I keep trying,” Burns said. “I love helping people.”

University ambassador Renate Crawford plans to visit the blood drive on Wednesday.

Those unable to donate blood can volunteer to hand out cookies to donors at the drive.

ogordelm@miamioh.edu

