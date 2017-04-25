32 Miami Associated Student Government senators were elected Monday, April 24 for the 2017-2018 academic year.

16 of these senators are designated “off-campus,” meaning they are charged with representing the interests of students who live off-campus. There are 16 regularly available off-campus seats, leaving no vacant seats.

The other 16 elected students are labeled “academic” senators and represent the interests of the school or college to which they belong. There are 16 regularly available academic seats, meaning all slots are currently filled.

These recent senator-elects make up the majority of the 51 voting-enabled senatorial seats available in Miami’s ASG. Come fall 2017, they will be joined by 16 elected on-campus senators, as well as a commuter senator, a resident assistant senator and the recently elected parliamentarian, former Speaker of the Senate Jack Fetick.

The Speaker of the Senate and the Speaker Pro Tempore are classified as members of the senate, but do not have the power to cast votes except in the event of a tie and are not included in 51-seat total.

Below are names of the victorious senators from Monday’s election.

College of Creative Arts

Isaac O’Bryan, architecture, junior

College of Education, Health and Society

Conor Daly, sports leadership and management, first-year

Julia Koenig, social work, sophomore

Trenton White; integrated social studies education, middle childhood education, history; junior

College of Engineering and Computing

Kiril Kolev, bioengineering, sophomore

Adam Lopata, software engineering, sophomore

College of Arts and Science

Madeline Claire Burke; zoology, premedical studies; junior

Hannah McCarthy; strategic communication, social justice studies, junior

Molly O’ Donnell; public administration, sustainability; first-year

Darshini Parthasarathy; psychology, political science; sophomore

Sarah Siegel, quantitative economics, sophomore

Austin Worrell, political science, junior



Farmer School of Business

Daljeet Singh Gadiwale, finance, first-year

Madison Johns, accountancy, first-year

Claire Keller, supply chain and operations management, first-year

Collin O’Sullivan, finance, first-year

Off-Campus

Christopher Crouse, economics, first-year

Bradley Davis; microbiology, premedical studies; sophomore

Noah Dewhirst; finance, Spanish; first-year

Nicholas Froehlich, political science, sophomore

James Gale; urban and regional planning, economics; sophomore

William Hoffman, business undeclared, first-year

Wil Hughes, speech pathology and audiology, junior

Halle Kaplan, strategic communication, junior

Charles Kennick; anthropology, public administration, sophomore

Mary Mamone, marketing, sophomore

Paul McCreary, diplomacy and global politics, junior

Myles McNeal, diplomacy and global politics, sophomore

Megan Roberts; premedical studies, political science; sophomore

Courtney Rose, integrated language arts and education, junior

John Roth; sustainability, botany; sophomore

Micaela (Caley) Wexler, finance, sophomore

