Film-wise, this was the best summer in recent memory (no thanks to “The Emoji Movie”). Here are the top five films worth watching if you didn’t manage to catch them in the last few months, plus the ones you should steer clear of.

The Best:

“The Big Sick”: On a surface level, “The Big Sick” seems to contend with too many rom-com cliches (debilitating illness, cultural crosshairs and disapproving parents, to name a few). But the film, which tells the real-life love story of writer/star Kumail Nanjiani and his now-wife, Emily Gordon, never lags or feels derivative. Everything topical, from Uber to 9/11-generated stereotypes, is handled with the right dose of dark humor and heart from Nanjiani (and co-writer Gordon).

“Dunkirk”: Telling the story of the 1940 military disaster through the eyes of British soldiers and the passengers of a heroic civilian boat, “Dunkirk” is a wholly immersive experience. It’s a sleek, high-pressure and fairly accurate account of what transpired at the titular beaches during World War II, and the cast provides a formidable foundation for Christopher Nolan’s awards season bait. Even Harry Styles delivers a convincing performance as a young, conflicted British soldier (but don’t see “Dunkirk” for him — the star is newcomer Fionn Whitehead).

“Baby Driver”: Colorful, fun, narrated by killer music and still maintaining a tearjerker backstory, “Baby Driver” is the epitome of what a summer movie should be. Written and directed by Edgar Wright, this punchy crimefest is a high-speed, nonstop delight. I haven’t downloaded a movie soundtrack so quickly post-screening since “La La Land.”

“Wonder Woman”: “Wonder Woman” is, admittedly, impaired by a cheesy screenplay and questionable special effects (at least, in comparison to other superhero films of its caliber). But whatever it’s lacking, the film compensates for with sheer, unadulterated feminine power. The film sets a high standard not just for future comic-book-inspired features but for all films in general; there should no longer be any doubt that females can kick ass at the box office, whether they’re on screen (Gal Gadot) or behind it (Patty Jenkins).