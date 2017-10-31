Ingredients

Ryan Terhune

Cream cheese

Sharp white cheddar

Goat cheese

Black pepper

Sweet chili pepper preserves

When you’re hosting a Halloween dinner party, aesthetics matter. This appetizer fits the theme without being goofy, and will pair well with pretty much any cracker, pretzel or dippable vegetable.

In a bowl, mix one block of cream cheese, two cups of shredded sharp white cheddar and two logs of goat cheese. Sprinkle with black pepper and stir. On a serving platter, form the cheese mixture into a ball — or, if you’re feeling ambitious, a spooky shape — and spoon sweet chili pepper preserves over the entire sphere.

Pile your crackers, pretzels and vegetables around it and set this out before your spooky meal.

Comments