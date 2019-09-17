Just when it looked like Miami (4-4) was about to go on a multi-game winning streak, the vision faded.

The RedHawks once again split a weekend with a win on Friday against North Carolina and a loss to Oakland on Saturday.

Friday got off on the right foot with Miami and North Carolina both exchanging blows and keeping within one point of each other for the first half of the opening set. Back-to-back Miami kills along with a service ace allowed the RedHawks to pull ahead. A kill from senior outside hitter Taylor Daignault sealed a 25-19 Miami victory.

The RedHawks and the Tar Heels continued their close battle in the second set. This time, it would be North Carolina who looked to pull away, establishing a six point lead. The RedHawks then showed resilience, as they stormed back and stole the lead in the closing possessions of the set. Four of the last five kills belonged to Miami, as did the set, with a final of 25-23.

While Miami ended up dropping the third set, it sealed the match in the fourth set with another comeback victory fueled by sophomore outside hitter Gaby Harper. Along with six kills in the final set, Harper and the RedHawks cemented the 3-1 match with a 25-23 fourth-set victory.

Harper and Daignault both recorded double digits in kills and digs; Harper tallied 15 kills with 14 digs, while Daignault had 10 kills and 11 digs. Other RedHawks to take note of were the setters, junior Morgan Seaman and sophomore Louise Comerford, who combined for 54 assists.

Freshman outside hitter Parker Austin knocked down 12 kills for the Tar Heels and had help from sophomore setter Annabelle Archer, who had 39 assists on the night

The Saturday match started with a set that would’ve been hard to watch for RedHawk fans. Miami held the lead only once, as the Oakland Golden Grizzlies ran away with a 25-15 victory in the first set.

The second set saw more grit from the ’Hawks, showing no fear down one game in the match. Daignault, Harper and junior right side hitter Sarah Wojick each had four kills to charge Miami to a 25-23 set victory.

The RedHawks went back and forth with Oakland in the third set. With 11 ties, the set was close until the very end, as the Grizzlies were able to take the last two points and sneak out with a 25-23 win.

That loss seemed to drain the RedHawks, as they ended up dropping the fourth and final set of the match 25-18.

Gaby Harper closed out her weekend run with 14 kills on Saturday to compliment junior right side hitter Sarah Wojick’s 12.

Oakland’s junior middle hitter Jamie Walling had 13 kills, while junior libero Linday Wightman anchored the Grizzly defense with 23 digs.

With another weekend split, Miami still sits at .500 after eight games. The stretch away from Millett Hall continues with a huge bunch of matches — three in two days — coming up at the Buckeye Invitational. The RedHawks will tip off against Ohio State at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Columbus.

