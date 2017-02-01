The Miami Student‘s Photo Editor, Ryan Terhune, traveled to Washington, D.C. for the Women’s March on Washington. Just the D.C. march, which took place the day after President Trump’s inauguration, drew upwards of 500,000 people. At least 673 other “sister marches” took place the same day in cities all over the country.
Related Posts
Humans of Oxford | Ben Baacke: The ‘golf ball boy’ of Emerson
December 4, 2015
Miami University Celebrates Holi
March 15, 2016
Compelling charm and contested change on Western Campus
September 24, 2015
Video: Beauty is Everywhere
October 28, 2016