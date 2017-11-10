The RedHawks look to make a statement this season in conference play under new head coach Megan Duffy. A successful collegiate player for Notre Dame, Duffy helped the Fighting Irish reach four consecutive NCAA Tournaments in her time there. She went on to play in the WNBA, before initiating her coaching career at St. John’s, George Washington, and the University of Michigan as an assistant coach.

Throughout the preseason, Duffy has consistently voiced the need for effort and preparation in order to be successful this year.

“It was really nice to get out in the preseason and play two teams and have them understand we’re going to make some mistakes, we don’t have to be perfect, but our energy and enthusiasm every night has to be at a high level,” said Duffy.

Her arrival is good news for standout sophomore point guard Lauren Dickerson, who won MAC Freshman of the Year last year. Duffy, a former point guard, should bring the best out of Dickerson who will be the key to Miami’s success this season.

Another player to watch for this season will be senior guard Kayla Brown. Standing at 6’2, Brown led the team in blocks last year and will look to again as one of the more complete defenders on the team. Under Coach Duffy, Miami is looking to build a versatile defense which can adapt to different opponents’ gameplans.

The RedHawks were only projected to finish 4th this season in the MAC, which will surely motivate the team to exceed expectations. As a young team capable of surprising people, all eyes will be on Megan Duffy’s head coaching debut on Friday afternoon. The RedHawks open their season at home against University of Detroit Mercy. Tip-off is at 2 p.m.

