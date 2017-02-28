The Miami University women’s basketball team fell to Ohio University by a score of 77-63 on Saturday. With the loss, the RedHawks fall to 10-19 (4-12 MAC) while the Bobcats improve to 19-8 (10-6 MAC).

MU came out strong in the first quarter, gaining a 10-8 advantage heading into the first media timeout. However, OU quickly responded by scoring 13 of the next 17 points to earn a 21-14 lead after one.

Neither team managed to break away in the second quarter, as freshman guard Lauren Dickerson led the Red and White with six points in the frame to keep the squad within striking distance. Ohio held a 42-31 lead after 20 minutes of play.

The Bobcats continued to slowly grow their lead in the third quarter, outscoring the ’Hawks 21-16 for the frame and ending the frame with a comfortable 63-47 advantage.

Despite outscoring OU for the final quarter, the Red and White were unable to significantly cut into the ’Cats lead as the home team held on for a decisive 77-63 victory.

Miami shot 43.1 percent (22-of-51) from the field for the game while Ohio converted on 45.6 percent (26-of-57) of their shots.

Dickerson led the ’Hawks with 20 points. It is the ninth time this season that the freshman standout has scored at least 20 points. Sophomore guards Kendall McCoy (11 points) and Leah Purvis (10 points) also finished in double figures for MU.

Senior guard Quiera Lampkins and freshman guard Amani Burke led the ’Cats effort with 21 points apiece.

MU now looks to turn things around quickly in its final two games before conference tournament play begins on March 6.

The RedHawks play their final home game of the regular season on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Kent State University.

