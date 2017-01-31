Kyle Steiner, The Miami Student

The Miami University women’s basketball team dropped its fourth straight game on Saturday afternoon, losing to Ohio University by a score of 79-62. With the loss, the RedHawks now have a 8-13 (1-7) record, while the Bobcats improve to 16-4 (7-2) on the season.

The Red and White jumped out to a 7-4 lead at Millett Hall, behind a three by sophomore guard Leah Purvis and a strong take by freshman guard Lauren Dickerson. Yet, OU quickly responded, going on a 9-0 run behind consecutive three pointers by sophomore guard Dominique Doseck. This gave the Bobcats an 18-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.

MU played strong defense out of the gate in the second quarter, holding OU scoreless for the first three minutes. Despite a Dickerson three narrowing the margin to 23-25, the Bobcats again regained the momentum behind a 6-0 run, widening their lead to 31-23 at the half.

In the third quarter, Ohio seized control of the contest. After a layup by Miami freshman guard Abbey Hoff opened the scoring, the Bobcats responded by going on a 12-0 run. OU then continued to push the lead, causing the ’Hawks to burn a timeout down 46-30. Ohio ultimately left the quarter with a comfortable 56-36 advantage.

With the game out of reach, the Red and White showed their heart in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bobcats 26-23 for the period. During the quarter, Purvis and junior forward Molly McDonagh each had nine points apiece. The ’Hawks finished the game on a 13-4 run, but it was too little too late as the squad dropped the game by a score of 79-62.

Purvis finished with a career and team high 23 points for Miami, while freshman forward Savannah Kluesner tallied a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards.

Senior guard Quiera Lampkins and senior forward Hannah Boseinger both had 17 points for Ohio.

The RedHawks had a higher field and free throw percentage than the opposition, but the Bobcats won the game from behind the arc. Ohio shot 42.9% from three for the contest.

With the loss, Miami has to regroup before it travels on the road to Kent State University on Wednesday in the hopes of breaking its four game losing skid.

Players could not be reached in time for interviews before this article was published.

