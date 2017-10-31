The Miami Women’s Basketball team will be looking to improve on their mediocre 11-21 record from last season this Thursday at home in an exhibition game against Central State University. Though under new head coach Megan Duffy, the RedHawks are returning all of their rostered players, including standout sophomore guard Lauren Dickerson.

Dickerson was named to the preseason All-MAC East Division team, coming off a season where she led the team with 16.3 points per game. The RedHawks complete their strong backcourt with junior guard Leah Purvis, a strong shooter from outside, who was second on the team in 3-point field goals last season.

Leading the frontcourt is 6’0” junior forward Kendall McCoy, a strong defender who averaged a team high six rebounds per-game last year. McCoy improved her performance in conference play, averaging 9.7 points and 7.1 rebounds against MAC opponents.

In the annual Mid-American Conference coaches’ poll, the ‘Hawks were predicted to land in fourth place by the end of the year, giving them plenty of opportunity to surprise doubters of the young roster. Miami’s season tips off Thursday at 7 p.m.

