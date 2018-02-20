The RedHawks topped Kent State 65-59 on Saturday for its sixth win in the team’s last seven games.

With four games left on the season, the ’Hawks have seen significant improvement under first-year head coach Megan Duffy. If Miami can win three of its next four, the RedHawks would finish with the most wins since their 2012-13 season. They have already exceeded last season’s win total by five games.

The RedHawks (16-9, 8-6 Mid-American Conference) dished out 17 assists against the Golden Flashes (11-15, 4-10 MAC), leading to an important road victory. Sophomore guard Lauren Dickerson tallied 13 points and eight assists on the afternoon. Dickerson’s shooting struggles of late continued, as she went 4-of-13.

The Red and White did a respectable job taking care of the ball, limiting their turnovers to nine, while forcing 14.

Five different ’Hawks had scores in double figures led by junior forward Kendall McCoy with her 14 points. Junior guard Leah Purvis and senior forward Kayla Brown both tallied 11. Sophomore forward Savannah Kluesner scored 12.

The RedHawks return to the greater-Cleveland area Wednesday when they take on the struggling Akron Zips (8-17, 2-12 MAC). The game tips off at 7 p.m.

