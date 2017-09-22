Here’s what to watch, stream and procrastinate with this weekend.

“Battle of the Sexes” (in theaters Sept. 22)

One of 2011’s “Crazy, Stupid, Love’s” (very few) flaws is how few scenes Emma Stone and Steve Carell share in the film. This is remedied with “Battle of the Sexes,” a comedic take on the titular 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King (Stone) and Bobby Riggs (Carell) that documents not only the match itself, but the . Early reviews have been generally positive, and King recently told USA Today the film is “99%” accurate.

“Kingsman: the Golden Circle” (in theaters Sept. 22)

Another unnecessary sequel? Maybe. But there are worse film franchises to perpetuate (i.e. “Fifty Shades of Grey,” “Transformers,” “Gnomeo and Juliet”). Plus, those don’t star Channing Tatum as a rugged American cowboy/spy counterpart to Taron Egerton’s Eggsy.

“The Good Place” season two (NBC, Sept. 20)

The “weirdest and most ambitious sitcom” on TV right now, in which Kristen Bell is trapped in an afterlife pseudo-heaven run by Ted Danson, is back. You can catch the first episode this weekend before you fall behind.

“Stronger” (in theaters Sept. 22)

Watch Jake Gyllenhaal vie for an Oscar yet in “Stronger,” based on the true story of Boston couple Jeff Bauman (Gyllenhaal) and Erin Hurley (Tatiana Maslany). The former lost his legs in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, which he’d been attending to support Hurley; the film follows his recovery process.

“Gaga: Five Foot Two” (Netflix, Sept. 22)

This documentary, currently sitting at a 9.1/10 on IMDb, should further help Gaga put her meat-wearing, Monster Ball days behind her. It promises an intimate look at the pop star on her way to performing at this year’s Super Bowl, dealing with inner pain and anxiety and shedding her old image — no easy feat for anyone, much less Lady Gaga herself.

