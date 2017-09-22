Looking for something to do this weekend? These Oxford and Miami events are open to all and –even better–they’re free!

Chinese Festival

Cook Field and Uptown Park

Friday, 2–8:30 p.m.

This Friday, Miami’s Confucius Institute will host the fourth annual Chinese Festival. The celebration will begin at Cook Field with martial arts and kite-flying, before shifting Uptown at 5 for cultural activities and performances. Come learn about Chinese culture at this free and open event!

Hike-A-Thon

4824 Oxford Road

Saturday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Looking to get outside this weekend? Take a hike and explore Miami’s natural areas at Hike-A-Thon Plus. Opt for a 1, 3 or 5-mile course and discover the natural beauty of this 1,000-acre region filled with beautiful woodlands and streams. No registration required!

UniDiversity Festival

Uptown Park

Saturday, 4–8 p.m.

Sponsored by the Center for American and World Cultures, the UniDiversity Festival will celebrate Latin American and Caribbean cultures. Expect food, music, dancing, arts and crafts, children’s activities and informational booths as part of the 15th annual festival.

Comments