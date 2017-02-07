This piece is Part I in a two-part series.

They fought because he started smoking cigarettes again.

On a Thursday afternoon, Ting Zhao’s boyfriend abruptly left their neighboring rooms on the second floor of Miami University’s Hillcrest Hall. He took her student ID card with him, allowing him access to her room when he was ready to return. Ting and her boyfriend swapped cards regularly. They lived in the same building, but, this way, they could be more accessible to one another.

The 19-year-old didn’t think much of her boyfriend’s disappearance. This had happened before. Usually, he cooked and brought back whatever food he made — like the dumplings they prepared together in their residence hall’s kitchen. The food reminded them of being back home: Ting in Beijing and her boyfriend in Seoul, South Korea.

Ting’s long black hair swung in her thin face as she turned on her favorite Korean drama and waited for him to return.

Hours passed. Eventually, there was a knock on the door of her dorm room. Ting knew it wasn’t her boyfriend. He would have used her ID to get into the room.

When Ting opened the door, a solemn police officer stood before her. The spring rain had left slick drops on his uniform.

The officer held Ting’s student ID card in his hand. He asked if it belonged to her, and then he asked if she knew where her boyfriend had gone.

Ting didn’t know, but the policeman seemed to. Were they testing her, to see how much she knew? What weren’t they telling her?

It was March 24, 2016. Ting’s boyfriend was MinGi Kang, and he would not come home.

* * *

Growing up, Annie Rumsey spent every summer at Clear Lake, in Fremont, Indiana, with her family — an hour drive from her home in Fort Wayne, Ind. In the summers, Annie babysat for the different families around the lake.

On this afternoon, Friday, May 20, 2016, she arrived at the Hughes’ home to watch three toddlers while their parents did some deep cleaning in the garage.

Annie had just finished her freshman year at Miami, and, back in Fort Wayne, her old roommate was sick with pneumonia. But Annie wasn’t worried — she’d visited her just yesterday and brought them both Starbucks: a grande mocha Frappuccino for Annie and a venti Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher for her roommate.

Annie smiled widely — showing all of her teeth — as she played with the kids on the rug in the living room. She held one of the 2-year-old twins in her lap, and he tugged at her light brown, shoulder-length hair.

The doorbell rang, and the kids’ mom went to answer it. Annie peered toward the front door, but didn’t get up.

Annie’s parents, Todd and Barb Rumsey, stood at the door. Red splotches covered Annie’s mom’s face.

Chris and Tracy Hughes joined them, and the four adults stepped outside.

Annie, suspicious, crept toward the front door with the children in tow. She watched the parents through the wooden door’s window. Finally, after waiting minutes for them to reenter the house, Annie opened the door.

“What’s wrong?” she said, holding out the youngest boy. “Hold Eddie — he makes anyone happy.”

The adults stepped inside.

“It’s Haley.”

“What?” Annie said, mishearing her mother’s words.

In recent years, Annie’s grandfather had a friend named Harriet. Annie thought her mother had said “Harry,” though they had never referred to Harriet with that nickname. Had something happened to her? Had she died?

“No,” her mother said, annunciating more clearly. “Haley. She’s gone.”

* * *

There were 16,387 total, undergraduate students enrolled at Miami’s Oxford campus in the fall of 2015.

In the spring of 2016, Miami University suffered at least three* isolated student deaths. MinGi Kang fell from the Williams Hall radio tower in March, Timothy Fresch died in April from drug- and alcohol-related causes, and in May, Haley Wetherill died due to complications from pneumonia.

The way these students died isn’t surprising. In a study conducted by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, pneumonia, homicide and suicide are cited among the top 10 leading causes for death among people ages 15-24. Unintentional injury ranked first, and suicide was second.

uicide.org reports that suicide warning signs include giving away belongings, acting recklessly and talking or writing about death or suicide. Frequently, this mention of death is intended to bring about a discussion regarding suicide. According to the FAQs webpage on Suicide.org, there are approximately 75,000 attempted suicides in the U.S. each year.

Emory University reveals that one in 10 college students has a plan for suicide and that there are more than 1,000 suicides on college campuses each year.

Many assume that MinGi’s death is among that 1,000, though the university would not disclose whether his death was officially ruled as a suicide.

* * *

Hours had passed, but Ting didn’t know what to do.

The police wouldn’t tell Ting where MinGi was, if he was okay or how they had come to possess his student ID. They only told her not to leave her dorm, and she wanted to obey them.

But what about MinGi? Ting enlisted her friends to search for him while she waited in her room in Hillcrest Hall.

The officers returned, though they didn’t come to Ting.

From her room, Ting could hear the police next door as they rummaged through MinGi’s things. Ting considered going to speak with them but didn’t want to interrupt. She began to walk around aimlessly and continued to call MinGi’s cell phone.

There was no answer, and Ting didn’t know how to use voicemail. The police officers left and didn’t come back that evening.

She waited.

Around midnight, MinGi’s parents contacted Ting. They found her information through MinGi’s friends and sent her a voice message through the WeChat international messaging application. They spoke in Chinese.

“Do you know that MinGi fell from the tower?” they asked her.

No, Ting knew nothing. The police could not disclose any information. She sent emails to the university begging for answers, swearing that she could find MinGi if they gave her the opportunity. They didn’t respond. What should she do?

“We are coming to America to deal with MinGi’s things,” they said. “He died.”

MinGi’s parents continued to explain, saying that the South Korean Embassy had contacted them.

Ting tried not to hear them.

Whoever they found, Ting thought, is not MinGi. She was certain.

* * *

Annie wanted to finish the babysitting job. The little kids would serve as a suddenly crucial distraction. She needed this.

“No, Annie,” said her mom. “You can’t stay because, unfortunately, you have to call people.”

Mackenzie. Sarah. Allie. Angela. Jenna, who will have phone numbers for Haley’s friends in the Alpha Phi Omega service fraternity. People to call.

Annie had to reach Haley’s friends from Miami before the death circulated on social media. Haley’s family — the Wetherills — didn’t know how to get in contact with any of Haley’s friends from college.

Annie sat in her parents’ Ford Explorer in front of the Hughes’ house and began. She made phone calls all throughout the drive home — speaking to friends, her pastor and Haley’s mom — and continued long after the car had been parked in the driveway of her lake house. Annie remained in the front seat. Her mom waited with her.

Her dad left the garage door open and, eventually, a friend of the Rumsey’s brought Annie her dog: a black poodle named Shadow to give Annie some solace.

If Annie had been on her phone that afternoon, she would have known about Haley’s death before her parents could have reached her. Hours earlier, as Annie sat in the floor of the Hughes’ living room, her phone lit up with a text message. She hadn’t noticed it at the time.

The text was from a high school classmate, and it read: Is it true?

* * *

MinGi and Haley are dead. That hasn’t changed, and it won’t. Their deaths have broken the hearts of many people. Ting and Annie are only two of them.

Grief and sadness are acceptable — anything is. Reactions to death can’t be regulated or controlled.

Ting and Annie have been changed by their losses. They’re different, and it’s likely that a part of them always will be.

This story isn’t about the dead. It’s about what they left behind: their friends, their loved ones — the living. This is about moving on, experiencing and being thankful for what was.

This is about life after loss.

