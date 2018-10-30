At the U.S. Senate debate between Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Wadsworth, on Friday night, calls for bipartisanship were replaced by callouts as the candidates attacked one another on the last stage they will share before Election Day.

WLWT moderated the debate, and the panelists included WLWT reporters Ashley Kirklen and Courtis Fuller and Miami University Hamilton professor of justice and community studies John Forren.

“There are divisions in our nation, and I’m hopeful tonight we will begin to heal some of those divisions,” Brown said in his opening statement.

In Renacci’s opening statement, he touted his background in business and accused Brown of being self-interested while in public office.

“At the age of 24, I started my first business and employed over 3,000 people over the course of my business and have created over 1,500 jobs,” Renacci said. “My opponent…has been in Congress for almost five decades now, creating only one job, and that’s for himself.”

Despite Renacci’s assertion, Brown has supported job measures such as the Small Business Jobs Act in 2010, which intended to create over 500,000 new jobs.

The candidates discussed the recent spate of packages containing pipe bombs that were sent to prominent Democrats last week. Brown voiced his support for the first responders and postal workers who dealt with at least 13 of the bombs.

Brown used the mug placed next to his podium to emphasize his point on the divisions America faces.

“I promise I didn’t put this here beforehand,” Brown said. Indeed, he had not. Both candidates had the same mug, each with an inscription, on their stools.

“There’s a quote from Ronald Reagan here…‘More than any other country, our strength comes from our own immigrant heritage and our capacity to welcome those from other lands.’ Think about President Reagan and think about President Bush – the day after 9/11 he went to a mosque. I would hope that Congressman Renacci would join me in asking the president to lead these efforts towards unity.”

Renacci declined by omission to join the call.

Instead, he blamed divisive rhetoric and criminal acts on “both sides” and elaborated on the bipartisan breakfasts he has helped orchestrate on Capitol Hill.

“Breakfasts are fine, you can always get Congressmen and -women to show up for free breakfasts and talk about bipartisanship,” Brown said as a smattering of laughter filled the room. “But the fact is this is more. These are bombs. These are attempted murders. These are attempted assassinations. The divisive comments coming from too many people in politics – calling people names and shouting ‘Lock her up!’ at rallies. I wish we could tone it down and I wish Congressman Renacci would join me in asking the president to lead us.”

Renacci never took the opportunity to condemn the packages sent as a terrorist act.

The candidates were asked how funding for Medicare part A will be supplemented before it runs out in 2026.

“We need to quit absolutely scaring the seniors,” Renacci said. “And I’d just like to say, if it were up to Senator Brown, he would have Medicare for All…$32 trillion is what that would cost.”

Renacci was referring to a popularly cited Mercatus study that claims federal spending on a Medicare for All model, as proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders’, I-Vt. recent bill, would increase by $32 trillion over the course of ten years.

According to Vox, “In terms of overall health care spending in the United States over the same period, however, they are actually projecting a slight reduction… The federal government is going to spend a lot more money on health care, but the country is going to spend about the same.”

Brown cited his support for stronger Medicare and Social Security throughout his career as a testament to his ability to find a solution for the funding problem. Brown emphasized that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed last year has created deficits that the Republican party wants to stem with entitlement funding cuts, or cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, which he claimed was both “bad economics and immoral.”

According to USA Today, the national deficit has increased 17 percent over the past year, which is the largest jump year-to-year since the beginning of the Great Recession in 2009.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said social safety net programs like Social Security and Medicare are the real drivers of debt, and the GOP would like to see entitlement reform.

Friday’s debate touched on immigration, and Renacci accused Brown of supporting “immigrants first” rather than Ohioans. Brown responded by citing his Interdict Act, which is legislation to fight opioids from crossing the border that he penned with fellow Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman, and saying it is possible to protect our borders without “tearing children away from their parents.”

In what was perhaps the debate’s most contentious moment, Renacci drew an audible gasp from the crowd when he aimed a veiled accusation of domestic abuse at Brown. Renacci has accused Brown of abusing his ex-wife in some of his campaign ads.

Renacci’s claim came in response to a question about the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“The Senator needs to look at himself,” Renacci said.

The claims of domestic abuse have been refuted by both Brown’s campaign and Brown’s ex-wife, Larke Recchie.

“My former wife has asked you to stop attacking my family, to stop attacking our family,” Brown said. “She is a supporter. Newspapers all over the state have asked you to stop running these kind of ads and stop making these kinds of attacks in every single debate. Congressman Renacci, you should be ashamed of yourself.”

Later in the debate, Renacci accused Brown of not understanding the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Renacci falsely claimed the cuts had benefited over 80 percent of Americans. In reality, the benefits of the tax cuts have largely been seen in corporations’ bottom line and stock buybacks.

Brown advocated for gun reform through background checks, banning bump stocks and assault weapons and not allowing people on the terror watch list to purchase a firearm. Renacci blamed America’s place on the list of countries with the most gun violence in the world on failing to adequately treat mental health symptoms.

When asked what the candidates respected each other for, Brown pointed to his and Renacci’s support for awarding former Cleveland Indians player Larry Doby with the Medal of Honor. Renacci did not directly return the sentiment, but reiterated his support for the award and Cleveland sports generally, as he is a season ticket holder to many Ohio sports teams.

“I guess he didn’t have anything nice to say about me,” Brown said in response. “He can afford those season tickets, but I know I never could.”

After the debate, Renacci spoke to reporters.

“I think it went fine,” Renacci said.

Renacci said he is not concerned by his deficit in the polls, where Brown has a 16-point lead, according to RealClear Politics.

“No, I don’t believe any polls,” Renacci said. “In the end, the only poll that matters is on November 6.”

In an interview with The Student on the way out to his car, Brown said he accomplished what he set out to do in the debate.

“My job out there was to make the contrast that the tax bill they jammed through to cut taxes on the rich doesn’t help the middle class,” Brown said. “I think the public overwhelmingly understands.”

Brown said that despite the contentiousness of the debate itself, events like Friday’s still have a role in bridging the partisan divide.

“[Debates] should be part of a vigorous campaign,” Brown said. “I’ve debated my whole career and always will. When you run for office, you owe that to the public.”

Election Day is Nov. 6.

