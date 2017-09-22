Two sexual assaults were reported today, both of which occurred early this morning, Sept. 22, in campus residence halls.

A female student was sexually assaulted in an East Quad residence hall by “one or more males,” according to a safety bulletin released by Miami police this afternoon. Police are seeking three black males in their twenties for questioning.

The bulletin included descriptions for the three men:

Male #1, approximately 6’3”, about 300 lbs., wearing a red t-shirt and black pants.

Male #2, about 5’6”-5’8”, approximately 200 lbs., wearing blue jeans, dark t-shirt, and appears to have a tattoo on his left tricep.

Male #3, about 5’10”-6’, about 240 lbs., wearing red shorts, black shirt and black shoes and red baseball cap.

Also early Friday morning, a female student reported she was sexually assaulted in Symmes Hall by a man she did not know. She told police he had walked her home from Uptown.

The man is described as white, about 5’8”-5’10”, aged 18-22, with dark brown hair and a slim build, wearing a gray t-shirt, blue shorts and a baseball cap.

“Miami Police are aggressively investigating the incidents and working to identify the assailants in both cases,” said Claire Wagner, spokeswoman for Miami University.

Miami University Police are increasing foot and bike patrols this weekend on campus, Wagner said, and are “undertaking additional security measures.”

If you have any information about either incident, contact Miami University police at 513-529-2222.

Comments