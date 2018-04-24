Last week two cases of sexual assaults were reported to Miami University police (MUPD) by female students on Tuesday, April 17 and Wednesday, April 18.

The first incident was reported to have “occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 14, 2018 in a residence hall room at Dorsey Hall,” according to an email from MUPD that was sent to the student body on April 18.

The second report stated in an email from MUPD on April 19 that the sexual assault “occurred in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 18, in a room at a multi-unit residence in the 100 block of East High Street.”

Currently there are no suspect descriptions available for either incident report. MUPD urged anyone with further information to come forward to the police by calling (513)-529-2222.

This is a developing story, check miamistudent.net for further information.

doyleca3@miamioh.edu

Comments