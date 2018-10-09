Nine total incidents reported to authorities this semester

Two more sexual assault related crimes were reported in the past week to the Oxford Police Department (OPD), bringing the total number of incidents reported this semester to nine.

On Tuesday, Oct. 2, officer Peter Durkin met with a female who reported to OPD that she was sexually assaulted nearly two years ago, on Oct. 31, 2016, in the city of Oxford.

The incident report lists the offense as “sexual imposition,” which according to Ohio Revised Code refers to any sexual contact with an individual’s “erogenous area” or the “thigh, genitals, buttocks, public region or female breast.”

In the second incident, a woman reported to officer Shelly Sikora at McCullough-Hyde Hospital that she was sexually assaulted by an unknown male on Thursday, Oct. 4. The report listed “rape—force, threat of” as the offense, and the case is currently under investigation.

Survivors in the Miami University community who wish to report their assaults can contact any campus security enforcement, including the Miami University Police Department 513-519-2222, OPD 513-523-4321, the Office of Ethics and Student Conflict Resolution 513-529-1417 and any academic or student organization adviser, as well as athletic coaches.

If any individuals wish to talk to a non-mandatory reporter for confidential support, they can call or text Sierra Clippinger at 513-431-1111. Clippinger is Miami’s campus-based support specialist from WomenHelpingWomen. She’s available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day and her email is sclippinger@womenhelpingwomen.org.

