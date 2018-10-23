Over the past week, two more individuals—one male and one female—reported separate incidents of rape to the Oxford Police Department (OPD).

The case involving the male victim is the first incident this semester in which a sexual assault between two men was reported to the authorities.

Reporting officer Julia Huff wrote in an incident report from Oct. 20 that she “responded to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital” to collect a SANE (sexual assault nurse examination) kit for DNA evidence, but the male victim did not want to talk to police or pursue further investigation.

In the incident reported on Oct. 16, a female told reporting officer Matthew Blauvelt that she was “possibly sexually assaulted.” The case is still under investigation.

In total there have been 11 cases of sexual assault reported to both OPD and the Miami University Police Department this semester.

Miami students who want to report a sexual assault can make their report to any campus security authority, including University Police (513-529-2222), Oxford Police (513-523-4321), the Office of Ethics and Student Conflict Resolution (513-529-1417), student organization advisers and athletic coaches.



Survivors can also receive confidential support from Sierra Clippinger (513-431-1111), Miami’s campus-based support specialist from the Butler County office of Women Helping Women. Clippinger is not a mandatory reporter.

doyleca3@miamioh.edu

