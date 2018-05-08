This week the RedHawks are headed to the University of Buffalo for this year’s Mid-American Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The competition will last from Thursday May 10 through Saturday May 12.

“I think we are going to surprise a lot of people this year,” head coach Tom Chorny said.

Last year, the men finished fifth at the MAC meet. This year, they hope to move up the ranks. Top-seeded men’s ‘Hawks include sophomore Sean Torpy currently seeded first in the 800 meters, as well as second in the 1,500 meters.

Sean’s twin brother Chris is currently seeded first in the 1,500, second in the 800 and third in the 3,000 meters steeplechase.

Another RedHawk hoping to make an impact is senior Jake Brumfield who is seeded first overall in the 3,000 steeplechase, as well as fourth in the five-kilometers race.

In the sprints, sophomore Jeremiah Hunter is seeded seventh in the 100 meters dash. Sophomore Ivan Dye holds the No. 9 spot in the 400 meters dash. Junior Aaron Mursean hopes to win his first MAC title in the 400 meters intermediate hurdles, as well as the 110 meters high hurdles.

Watch freshman Ben Cambria and senior Carsen Cash in the field events, as they head into the weekend seeded sixth and seventh in the javelin throw, respectively. In the long jump, junior Kenny Glenn currently holds the seventh spot as he hopes to see final improvement during his season. In the men’s hammer, freshman Seth Hoffman holds the No. 9 spot headed into this weekend.

Notably, the MAC has decided to score the top-8 this year instead of previous years when the top-6 have scored – allowing more competitors to earn more points for their team.

The women finished fifth last season in team scoring, easily above the cutoff for this year’s changed rules. After a third place finish at the Mid-American Cross Country Championships earlier this school year, Coach Chorny is excited to see what the team can do.

Highly seeded RedHawks for the women include senior Maria Scavuzzo who holds the No. 2 spot in the five kilometers race, as well as the 10 kilometers race. Senior Alesha Vovk will attempt to medal – she currently holds the No. 3 spot in the 3,000 meters steeplechase. Vovk will also compete in the 1,500 meters. Sophomore Carly Davis holds the No. 6 spot in the 5,000 meters. She finished eighth in the event last year for the ’Hawks.

In the sprints, the Red and White turn to sophomore Olivia Bechtel. Bechtel holds the No. 3 spot in the 400 meters dash and the No. 5 spot in the 200 meters dash. She will also be competing in the 4×100 meters and 4×400 meters relays for the Redhawks. Junior Kalliopi Kountouri holds the No. 6 spot in the 400, followed closely by junior Emily Hooker in the No. 7 position.

To round out the women to watch in the field events, senior Aaryn Gray is seeded fourth in the javelin throw and finished fourth in the conference last year. Sophomore Hannah Falcione hopes to crack a podium position as she is currently seeded 10th in the women’s triple jump. Junior Emily Fletchall currently sits 13th in the conference in the women’s pole vault

All in all, expect a strong showing from the RedHawks. The MACtion will begin around 10 a.m. on Thursday and will continue through Saturday afternoon.

