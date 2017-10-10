Are we all moving along with business-as-usual following the Las Vegas massacre? Are we at all concerned about the safety of our loved ones? If not, then we might as well consider that we are the next victims of sniper fire as we go to work, to school, or to the grocery store.

One would think, at an institution of higher learning devoted to intelligent debate, that there would be unending conversation going on right now about how anyone is allowed uncontrolled commercial access to military-style weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition. All that one needs is enough money to buy it.

Of course, there is the ‘good-guy, bad-guy’ argument that it takes a good guy with a gun to ward off a bad guy with a gun. Do you think that any of the fifty-eight victims at the Las Vegas concert would have survived if they had had guns in their pockets? They had no idea about the location of the bad guy, so there was no chance to defend themselves.

The time has long passed since our government leaders should have given careful consideration to gun control. Shall we sit back and watch the next tragedy unfold? Or, should we actively press our leaders to do the obvious and pass stringent gun-control legislation? It is for us to determine the outcome.

Dr. Jerome Stanley

