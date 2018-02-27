Three student tickets filed petitions last week to run in the March 12 Student Body President and Vice President elections.
The tickets are:
– ASG Senator and former Student Trustee Alex Boster for president and ASG Senator Charles Kennick for vice president.
– ASG Senator James Gale for president and ASG Secretary for Diversity and Inclusion Courtney Rose for vice president.
– ASG Secretary for Alumni Relations Meaghan Murtagh for president and Delta Sigma Phi member Vince Smith for vice president.