Three arsons reportedly occurred between the days of Nov. 16 and Nov. 18 on the third floor of Anderson Hall. No injuries were reported and the Miami University Police Department is still investigating.

The first fire started around 7:15 p.m. on Friday. When the fire department arrived, remnants of burnt paper were discovered on the scene.

The second two fires were set in the early afternoon hours of Saturday, Nov. 17. All three fires were both started and put out anonymously, resulting in “minimal damage” to residence hall property, according to the safety bulletins.

The safety bulletins that were emailed to students provided no suspect description for any of the incidents, but urged anyone with information to come forward.

Emily Henkes, a first-year special education major living in Anderson Hall, did not know of the arson incidents until they were reported to the student body via email.

“I was in the building on Saturday when both of them happened and I didn’t find out until the email that the whole campus got,” Henkes said. “If I’m in the building, I feel like I should know that there is a fire happening.”

Henkes also said that an MUPD officer, along with an Anderson Hall Resident Assistant, are doing hourly checks of the building.

Anderson Hall RA, McKenzie Pruitt, declined to comment on the situation.

