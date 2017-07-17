Three men are facing over 7o charges for the rape of a female in February. The men were arrested Friday and are being held at the Butler County Jail.

The assault occurred off-campus in Oxford on Feb. 11. The victim, who was visiting Oxford, reported the assault the next day.

A heavily redacted incident report, obtained by the Miami Student on Feb. 12, offered a very brief narrative of the assault: “A female individual reported from the hospital that she was sexually assaulted by three males in a local apartment,” the report said.

A search warrant had been executed at the apartment, and the report stated that, as of Feb. 12, suspects had been identified.

The suspects were not arrested until Friday, July 14. All three men are scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment tomorrow, July 17.

Rodney Adrian Louis Gibson II, 21, faces 26 charges: two counts of rape, one count of sexual battery, two counts of kidnapping, 14 counts of complicity to rape and seven counts of complicity to sexual battery. According to court documents, Gibson lives in Cincinnati.

Elijah Lee Mincy, 21, faces 23 charges: four counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery, two counts of kidnapping, 10 counts of complicity to rape and five counts of complicity to sexual battery. No address was available for Mincy.

Roger Richard Michael Simpson, 23, is being charged with 23 crimes: 10 counts of rape, five counts of sexual battery, two counts of kidnapping, four counts of complicity to rape and two counts of complicity to sexual battery. According to court documents, Simpson lives in Cincinnati.

In total, the indictment, passed down by a grand jury on June 14, totals 72 counts.

One count is equal to one crime. When an individual is charged with multiple counts of a crime, that person is being charged with multiple separate offenses of the crime, and can be charged for each of those offenses separately.

Gibson, Mincy and Simpson are not current students at Miami University.

Miami students were notified of the assault on Feb. 12 through a campus crime alert. The alerts are not sent out for every reported sexual assault but are issued for any assault school officials feel poses a threat to students.

