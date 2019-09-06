“Wading the Impact of Delts’ Suspension” is the debut episode of The Miami Student’s newest podcast, This Week @ TMS.

In this series, we will take you inside the offices of The Student. Every Friday, your host, Ben Deeter, will talk to newsmakers around the Miami and Oxford communities for their take on the story of the week.

In this episode, Ben discusses the recent 15-year suspension handed down to one of Miami’s former fraternities, Delta Tau Delta (Delts), with Asst. News Editor Tim Carlin and Dean of Students Kimberly Moore.

This podcast was produced and edited by Ben Deeter, with supervising production by Ceili Doyle and music by Sam Terribilini.

