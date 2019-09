“The Voices of Love and Honor: Is Miami actually inclusive?” is the third episode of The Miami Student’s newest podcast, This Week @ TMS.

This week, Ben Deeter sits down with Brandon Small and Briah Lumpkins, an assistant news editor at The Student, to discuss the second annual inclusion forum.

This podcast was produced and edited by Ben Deeter, with supervising production by Ceili Doyle and music by Sam Terribilini.

@BenDeeter

deeterbj@miamioh.edu

@cadoyle_18

doyleca3@miamioh.edu

Comments