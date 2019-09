“Clearing up the Climate Survey” is the second episode of The Miami Student’s newest podcast, This Week @ TMS.

In this episode, Ben Deeter and Dan Wozniak discuss the Miami’s 2017 Climate Survey, the dismal response it received and what the university is doing with the results.

This podcast was produced and edited by Ben Deeter, with supervising production by Ceili Doyle and music by Sam Terribilini.

@BenDeeter

deeterbj@miamioh.edu

@cadoyle_18

doyleca3@miamioh.edu

Comments