On the southern tip of the southernmost island in the continental US rests an overgrown bungalow…

Once home to Ernest Hemmingway, the former estate and current museum now hosts over 60 of Key West’s most celebrated cats. Their lineage stretches back to the house’s jazz age house pets including Hemmingway’s favorite cat Snowball, whose six-toed descendants attract cat lovers and literary enthusiasts alike. Cats have the run of the place, mugging at tourists and dozing in the sunshine that continues to pool on Hemmingway’s desk and bed. Like feline royalty their genealogy is carefully documented by adoring staff who plot trips to the vet and order cat food in bulk. Pampered, but by no means domesticated, Hemmingway’s swashbuckling personality returns in small feline moments: the estate’s ginger alpha cat swatting at a tourist, another cat sleepily appraising guests like a hibernating sphinx. In the backyard a tabby kitten slinks between ferns, unaware that it’s big-cat prowl is undermined by its mitten feet.

Here’s a glimpse.

