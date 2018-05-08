Summer is coming, and while we’re out of class, we’ll have to find some way to occupy our free time. Naturally, it’s time to look to the movie theaters for the hits of the summer. This list will start after finals week and commencement (though you shouldn’t forget about “Deadpool 2,” slated for release May 18).

MAY

5/25

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

I’ve got a good feeling about this. Start off your summer the right way, by indulging in the newest Star Wars flick. Despite behind the scenes drama (directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were replaced by Ron Howard during principal photography), a winning cast featuring Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover and Alden Ehrenreich as the titular rogue should provide a fun side story in the Star Wars universe.

JUNE

6/8

“Ocean’s 8”

Next in line in a trend of remakes featuring predominantly female casts, “Ocean’s 8” looks to be a smash hit. A star-studded cast, led by Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett filling in the George Clooney and Matt Damon roles, should provide plenty of laughs as well as a thrilling heist.

“Hereditary”

For the horror fans out there, this could be your favorite flick of the summer. Beginning with the death of a grandmother, “Hereditary” pairs unsettling family drama and frightening, mind-bending imagery. It already boasts a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes that probably won’t drift too low after its release. “Hereditary” could be a trip to the theater that haunts you all summer.

6/15

“Incredibles 2”

It’s finally here! The sequel that Pixar fans have been clamoring for hits theaters this June, and it promises to be every bit as good as we’re hoping. Following the continuing adventures of the Parr family, Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) is given an opportunity to fight crime and campaign on behalf of “supers,” while Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) stays at home with the kids. As with the original film, we should get a fun adventure, as well as a thoughtful look at modern family life.

6/29

“Uncle Drew”

NBA superstar Kyrie Irving created the Uncle Drew character for a series of ads with Pepsi, which feature an elderly man breaking ankles and dropping dimes. The ads performed well enough that a full movie was developed. Starring Lil Rel Howery and Tiffany Haddish alongside Irving and a host of other famous basketball legends, “Uncle Drew” might actually prove to be more than just a corporate cash-in.

JULY

7/6

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

Following the cliffhanger ending of “Avengers: Infinity War,” Marvel fans are craving anything that might begin to provide some answers. Thankfully, the sequel to Ant-Man will hopefully stand on its own with a new intriguing story and exciting new villain.

7/13

“Eighth Grade”

Written and directed by Bo Burnham in his feature length debut, “Eighth Grade” may not make waves at the box office, but you should seek it out at all costs. Following Kayla (Elsie Fisher) as she tries to survive the last week of her eighth-grade year, Burnham’s debut should prove to be equal parts riotously hilarious and devastatingly relatable.

“How It Ends”

“A desperate father tries to return home to his pregnant wife after a mysterious apocalyptic event turns everything to chaos.” That’s all we know about this upcoming Netflix Original. But, the setup may be just enough for stars Theo James, Kat Graham, and Forrest Whitaker to provide ample thrills for a Netflix night in.

7/27

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

After a mild start to the franchise by blockbuster standards, the Mission: Impossible franchise roared to life with back-to-back smash hits in 2011’s “M:I – Ghost Protocol” and 2015’s “M:I – Rogue Nation” on the back of star Tom Cruise and his insane commitment to stunts. Bringing in Henry Cavill- Superman himself – to join the madness, “M:I – Fallout” should feature the unbelievable stunts and high-octane action the series is now known for.

AUGUST

8/10

“BlacKkKlansmen”

The newest Spike Lee joint should prove to be as biting as ever. “BlacKkKlansmen” is the story of Detective Ron Stallworth, a black cop who successfully infiltrated his local chapter of the KKK, eventually being elected head of the chapter. The source material is a perfect match with Lee’s sensibilities and could certainly make some noise come August.

8/17

“Crazy Rich Asians”

We’ve seen this setup before: domineering mother doesn’t take to son’s less traditional girlfriend. What we haven’t seen is a Hollywood production with a cast and crew made up almost entirely of people of Asian descent. Just as “Black Panther” was able to invigorate superhero films earlier this year, “Crazy Rich Asians” may be able to invigorate romantic comedies by giving voice to a cast and crew with a fresh perspective for American audiences.

lentzsm@miamioh.edu

