Miami University family science and social work professor Anne Roma is spearheading an initiative to bring one of nearly 105 chapters of Camp Kesem summer camps to Butler County by 2020.

Camp Kesem is a nationwide summer camp that supports children whose parents have cancer. The camp is operated by volunteer undergraduate students and is entirely free for the children who attend. The camp website boasts its status as the largest organization that caters toward this demographic.

Roma’s own children attended the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Camp Kesem chapter in the summer of 2018 after her own cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

Roma said a friend recommended the camp for her two children. Both children, she said, came back from the week-long camp after having the time of their lives.

“It was like nothing that any of us had ever experienced,” she said. “I went in with these minimal expectations, but I ended up having them surpassed in every way.”

After her experience at UC, Roma said that she was inspired to bring Camp Kesem to the Miami community. She saw it as a great opportunity for college students and families affected by cancer alike.

But, the process of bringing Camp Kesem to Butler county has been a long one.

Sophomore Devin Bussel and president of Miami University’s Camp Kesem organization, stated that there were several months of work that went into building the application.

“We had to get a bunch of different letters of support from local hospitals, [and] a letter of support from Miami,” Bussel said. “We had to get advisors for an advisory board, a list of 150 people who would be interested in the camp and 100 potential donors.”

While the application was filed with Camp Kesem last Friday, Nov. 16, there is still a long road ahead. The application will be voted on in January by anyone who is interested in attending a Camp Kesem near them. The five applications with the highest votes will be approved.

“We’re trying to get the word out for sure, because once we get our application in, it’s kind of a popularity contest to see who actually gets a chapter and who doesn’t,” Bussel said. “It’s really important that people know about it.’

If Miami’s chapter receives enough votes in January, Roma said the organization would start to work on fundraising and goal-setting. The camp would be fully operational in the summer of 2020 after the fundraising process.

Currently, the organization is looking for more students to join its ranks. Roma said it is estimated to cost $1,000 to send one kid to camp for five nights, and the undergraduate volunteers are responsible for raising the amount needed to host each child.

“This is an opportunity to get involved,” Roma said.

Roma explained she has over 40 students interested in the camp so far, but she wants to expand beyond Miami’s college of education, health and society.

“It’s a great opportunity to build your resume,” she said, “We want everybody – you don’t have to be someone who likes kids, you don’t have to be a camp counselor…you can help us in other ways.”

For more information on how to get involved, contact Roma at CampKesemMiamiU@gmail.com.

