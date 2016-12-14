Ryan Terhune

“We LOVE you and we HONOR you, and we defend your right to be here. In our difference is our strength.”

“No matter where you are from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor.”

“Students of color, students of any gender, international students, first generation students, gay, lesbian and queer students, survivors of sexual assault, students of any religion, students with disabilities, undocumented students, you are welcome here. You are an invaluable part of the Miami community. I make a commitment to building an inclusive, supportive space where you can thrive.”

These were just some of the messages shared at the Fierce Love Flier Fest in the Armstrong Student Center on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Students, in collaboration with Miami’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors, set up a “counter-flier” station in response to the white supremacist fliers posted on campus this week and in late November. Students and faculty members were encouraged to take and decorate pre-made fliers and buttons and to sign a poster to show their solidarity. The poster and one of the fliers included the messages in Spanish, Chinese and Arabic.

By the end of the event, the poster was filled with a rainbow of signatures. Among them was Miami President Gregory Crawford and Renate Crawford. The mountain of buttons was gone, and nearly all of the fliers had been whisked away to be spread around campus.

