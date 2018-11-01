A male Miami student was injured this morning around 10:10 a.m. after a reported fall from the third floor of Bishop Hall.

Around 11:40 a.m., the Oxford Life Squad transported the student to West Chester Hospital where his condition is being evaluated, according to an MUPD dispatcher.

West Chester Hospital refused to confirm the admission or status of the student over the phone.

A notice of the injury was posted this morning on myMiami. Miami’s office of student counseling services is available at 513-529-4634.

