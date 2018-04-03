The results from the Miami University Student Body President and Vice President election will be announced on Tuesday, April 3 at 7 p.m. during the Associated Student Government (ASG) meeting at Harrison 111.

The election is between the James Gale and Meghan Murtagh campaigns, who advanced to the runoff following the general election on Tuesday, March 13.

Gale’s vice presidential candidate, junior Courtney Rose completes their ticket, while Murtagh is running alongside junior Vincent Smith.

Voting opened on The Hub at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 2 and students can vote until the portal closes at 7 p.m. tonight.

creekce@miamioh.edu

Comments