The election season for 2017-2018 ASG Student Body President and Vice President kicked off yesterday, Feb. 24. The 10 hopeful candidates, all of whom are running in two-person slates, were given just over two weeks to campaign before the primary election on March 13 and 14.

The five slates are as follows, in order of president, vice president:

Maggie Callaghan, senior; Lucas Elfreich, junior

Nick Froehlich, sophomore; Bradley Davis, sophomore

Matthew Kline, senior; Paul M. McCreary, senior

Hannah McCarthy, junior; John Thatcher Creber, junior

Austin C. Worrell, senior; Haley N. Olvera, junior

The two slates with the highest percentage of the vote will move on to the general election, which will be held on April 3 and 4. If any one slate receives over 50 percent of the vote in the primary election, they win the election outright.

