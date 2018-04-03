BAM 2.0

The recently established student activist group Black Action Movement 2.0 (BAM 2.0) published a full list of demands to Miami’s administration on their facebook and twitter accounts Tuesday afternoon.

The demands come after four days of concentrated protest that began on Monday last week and ended Thursday, March 29. The first, and largest, demonstration was held in Armstrong on March 26 and attended by nearly 70 students. The Farmer School of Business and the Roudebush Hall lobby were subject to activism later in the week.

The list contains 10 demands, with deadlines ranging from this Friday, April 6 to the beginning of the next academic year.

By Friday, BAM 2.0 wants a comprehensive report from Associate Vice President for Institutional Diversity Ron Scott regarding the accomplishments and initiatives of his office over the last five years.

The group is also requesting a copy of Scott’s job description.

Additionally, BAM 2.0 is demanding to meet with a handful of top university administrators:

Greg Crawford, university president

Ron Scott, associate vice president for institutional diversity

Jayne Brownell, vice president of student affairs

Mike Curme, dean of students

Kelly Kimple, director of the office of diversity affairs

The full list of demands is embedded below:

