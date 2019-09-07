A mobile home caught fire in the Miami Mobile Home Park off the 5000 block of College Corner Pike around 2:45 p.m on Saturday.

The Oxford Fire Department (OFD) and Oxford Police Department (OPD) both arrived at the scene quickly and were able to contain the fire, though the mobile home is severely damaged. An OFD first responder said he believes the structure was vacant when it caught fire. The nearby mobile homes were undamaged.

OPD is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

