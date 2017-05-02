This past week has been inundated with crime reports according to the Oxford Campus Clery Act Public Crime Log issued by the MUPD.

As of April 30 there have been nine alcohol violations involving underage students, four Good Samaritan-related alcohol violations, three verbal warning alcohol violations, one alcohol violation of official business obstruction and one open container alcohol violation.

In addition, between April 26 and April 30 there were eight alcohol-related hospitalizations. In the past two weekends there have been a total of 14 alcohol-related hospitalizations.

There was also an assault offense related to dating violence in which Residence Life in Presser Hall reported a known male student pushing a female student. Meanwhile, there were sex offenses reported on April 27 and on April 29.

Five drug violations occurred throughout the week, and three separate counts of disorderly conduct were reported.

Furthermore, there were two thefts that took place on April 26. A bicycle was reported stolen from the north bike rack in Bishop Hall and a wallet was stolen from an unattended backpack in an unattended locker room in the Rec Center.

There were also three counts of criminal mischief on April 26, 28 and 29. These incidents included damage reported on the third floor of McFarland Hall, damage to a restroom sink in Symmes Hall and a male student arrested in Hepburn Hall, respectively.

Additionally, there were two instances of property damage, one on April 26 and one on April 29. This included yellow paint found on floor near the basement elevator of Anderson Hall and a quad side card reader broken off of a wall in Flower Hall.

Similarly, a case of vandalism was reported on April 30 in McFarland Hall when damage was done to the building and furniture during the overnight hours.

On April 28, a male, Miami University employee found potentially threatening videos targeted toward him on Facebook by another male subject, and the incident was reported as a stalking crime.

