Yesterday afternoon the Miami University Police Department (MUPD) sent out the fifth “Safety Bulletin” email in relation to a sexual assault reported either to MUPD or the Oxford Police Department (OPD) in the first four weeks of the semester.

One of the assaults, which occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 5 and was reported Thursday, Sept. 6, was not reported in a safety bulletin campus-wide. In combination with the aforementioned assaults, there have now been a total of six sexual assaults.

The Student has reached out to OPD’s records specialist and MUPD’s Records Unit to obtain copies of the incidence reports for the assault reported on Monday, Sept. 17; Friday, Sept. 21 and the two separate reports made on Sunday, Sept. 23.

This story will be updated online at miamistudent.net as soon as requests for records have been returned.

