Ingredients:

Semisweet chocolate chips, heavy cream, cocoa powder

You worked hard on that steak. It wasn’t your cheapest dinner, either, so keep dessert simple and make it ahead of time.

Bring about one cup of heavy cream to simmer in a saucepan. In another bowl, measure out about two cups of semisweet chocolate chips. Once the cream is heated, pour it over the chocolate chips.

Stir immediately, mixing until the ganache is thick and smooth. Lick the spoon. (That’s not part of the recipe, it’s just delicious.)

Put the ganache in the freezer for a couple hour, or until solid. Using a teaspoon, scoop out chocolate and roll it into small balls and coat with cocoa powder.

Feel free to get creative with this part, too. Swap out the cocoa powder for sprinkles, chopped nuts, sea salt, tiny chocolate chips or coconut shavings.

Store the truffles in the fridge or freezer, or distribute them all immediately among friends.

Comments