An Oxford taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting two Miami students has filed motions to suppress evidence that his attorney says was seized illegally. Jackson is also motioning to have two separate trials.

Sherman Jackson, owner of Sherman Safe Rides taxi service, allegedly assaulted two female students over a two-night period from the early morning of Dec. 8 to the morning of Dec. 9.

The 37-year-old was indicted on three counts of felony rape and three counts of sexual battery in the Butler County Court of Common Pleas on Dec. 19. Sherman has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In the motion, filed Feb. 1, Sherman’s attorney, Christopher Pagan of Repper-Pagan Law, Ltd., argued that the Oxford Police’s search and seizure of Sherman’s vehicle on Dec. 9 was unlawful and, therefore, that any evidence produced by the search was illegally obtained.

Officers towed Sherman’s car from his property and demanded his keys, later seizing clothing, keys, a Bluetooth device, an iPod, cash, account ledgers, business cards and advertising materials for Sherman’s taxi and lawn care businesses from the car, the motion states.

The seizure was prompted by an interview with Jackson earlier that day, after which a warrant was granted, but the warrant did not authorize the search and seizure of Jackson’s vehicle, the motion claims.

In a second motion, also filed on Feb. 1, Jackson requested two separate trials for the two alleged incidents for which he faces charges. The motion argues that Sherman will be deprived of his right to a fair trial if the trials are not held separately due to the similarity of the allegations against him in each case.

“…it is likely that the jury will confuse the evidence and relate the allegations of one complaining witness to another,” the motion states.

In the third motion, Jackson contests the three counts of rape and three counts of sexual battery he faces.

Two of the counts of sexual battery and two of the counts of rape refer to the same timeframe, event and complaining witness, the motion states.

In the motion, Jackson requests that those counts be consolidated.

A suppression hearing has been scheduled at the Butler County Court of Common Pleas at 1:30 p.m. on March 1. Jackson’s jury trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 30.

Comments