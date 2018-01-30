After two and a half months of court proceedings, former Miami sophomore and Cleveland native Nicholas Cristescu will be sentenced for gross sexual imposition.

As a result of a plea bargain with the State of Ohio, Cristescu pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, a third degree felony. Charges for sexual battery and voyeurism were dismissed on Dec. 21, 2017.

The gross sexual imposition charge is an amended version of the original charge for rape, a first degree felony, Cristescu’s attorney, Steve Kilburn of Rittger’s & Rittger’s, said.

On Jan. 8, Kilburn filed a motion to modify bond in Butler County Court that “respectfully requests [Cristescu] be permitted to leave the state to attend a ski trip with his friends” at Peekn’ Peak Ski Resort in Clymer, NY.

Cristescu’s request was denied, said Kelly Heile, Butler County assistant prosecutor.

As of Jan. 29, Cristescu is no longer enrolled at Miami University, according to university spokesperson Claire Wagner.

Cristescu’s sentencing hearing will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5 at the General Division Court in Hamilton.

Updates on the case will be available at miamistudent.net.

doyleca3@miamioh.edu

@cadoyle_18

Comments