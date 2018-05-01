Following graduation weekend, Seaview Outfitters on High Street will be closing after seven years of service in the Uptown business district by Alaska-bound owner Steve Thomas.

Five months ago, Thomas was presented with what he considers his “dream opportunity:” owning a 3.5 acre property in Hope, Alaska. The deal included a restaurant, cabins for rent and an event venue for weddings and music performances. Thomas’ work in the Alaskan lodge business for the last nine summers brought him this opportunity.

Hope served as an inspiration for opening the lifestyle apparel store. Helping run a small business, Seaview Cafe & Bar, with his brothers helped him mobilize to create three shops in the Midwest, with Oxford as the flagship location.

Thomas credits the success and enjoyment of owning Seaview to his status as an alumnus.

“I don’t think doing what I’m doing would be possible without having spent my college years here,” Thomas said. “Really being able to see the relationship between Uptown businesses and Miami University is huge.”

This advantage allows him to connect with customers, whether through the Seaview Social Club loyalty programs or the in-store experience. The owners said Seaview is most known for being high energy and invested in the needs of first-time customers and weekly visitors alike.

This in turn helps him maintain a solid employee base. Thomas reported little turnover rate in all of Seaview’s years.

Senior Andrew Burr has been an employee since his freshman year. He explained how the customer preferences have shifted throughout his time at Seaview from gear to athleisure.

Burr also recounted why he has stuck around. The summer trips to visit Hope, Alaska with Steve himself were his favorite memories, feeling Seaview is “more than just a place to work.”

Thomas holds ownership in Fridge & Pantry and Root Yoga, where meaningful customer and employee experiences are top priority, as well. The move to Alaska is for summers only, so he will be around during the school year and continue to work with students.

“I will certainly miss the quiet Oxford summers where you can always find a parking spot and a table to eat at,”said Thomas.

