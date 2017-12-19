Oxford ‘Safe Ride’ driver Sherman Jackson II was arraigned Tuesday in the Butler County Court of Common Pleas on three counts of felony rape and three counts of sexual battery.

The formal indictment comes after Sherman, 37, allegedly assaulted two female Miami University students over a two-night period from the early morning of Dec. 8 to the morning of Dec. 9.

During the indictment proceedings, Jackson was represented by Christopher Pagan and Sarah Nelson, attorneys for the Middletown firm Repper-Pagan law.

Documents filed by the Oxford Police Department describe Sherman picking the women up in his cab — a 2001 Chevy Suburban — and, in both cases, refusing to take them to their stated destinations before sexually assaulting them.

The report of the first assault was initiated after one of the students called 911 from Jackson’s Safe Ride cab. Over a series of three calls to police on Friday, Dec. 8, from 12:36 a.m. to about 12:50 a.m., the first woman asked the dispatcher for help and repeatedly asked her assailant: “Please, let me out.”

After OPD impounded his vehicle on Dec. 9, Jackson voluntarily accompanied officers to the Oxford Police Station. There, he admitted to assaulting both women as well as realizing they were both visibly drunk, according to court documents.

Jackson was initially charged with two counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping in the Butler County Area 1 Court in Oxford. Those charges were officially dropped Tuesday so that the state could pursue its felony charges against Jackson in the Butler County Court of Common Pleas.

While Jackson’s bail during the Butler County Area Court proceedings was set at $1,000,000, the Court of Common Pleas set his bail at $65,000, according to the Butler County Court Clerk database.

A motion from Jackson’s attorneys cites his cooperation with police, connection to the Oxford community, status as a local business owner and lack of a felony record as arguments for a smaller bond amount.

As of the evening of Dec. 19, Jackson remains in custody at the Butler County Jail, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office database.

Jackson’s next court appearance is scheduled for January 18 at 9:00 a.m. in the Butler County Court of Common Pleas.

