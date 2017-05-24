Accountancy department chair Marc Rubin has been appointed interim chair of the Farmer School of Business, Miami University announced Monday via a press release on its website.

Rubin, a Miami alumnus, will replace Matthew Myers, who leaves July 7 to become dean of the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

Myers held the deanship, one of Miami’s highest-paying positions, for three years. Rubin, his replacement, has been at Miami since 1990, serving as the accountancy department chair since 2003. He’s also involved with several national accountancy organizations and was recently elected president of the American Accounting Association (AAA).

Miami has hired Los Angeles-based executive search firm Korn Ferry to aid in the process of finding a long-term replacement for Myers. Rubin figures to be in the position for several months, as Korn Ferry expects to conduct on-campus finalist interviews for the deanship in late fall semester. An in-house search committee comprised of FSB department chairs and student representatives has also been created.

