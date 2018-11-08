Republicans managed to maintain control of major state offices in Tuesday’s midterm election.

Ohio re-elected Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and sent 12 Republicans and four Democrats to represent Ohio in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Republicans swept the statewide offices, with Mike Dewine elected as Governor, Dave Yost as Attorney General, Frank LaRose as Secretary of State, Keith Faber as Auditor and Robert Sprague as Auditor.

DeWine announced Wednesday that he will appoint three Miami University grads to his administration. Laurel Dawson, class of 1979, will lead DeWine’s transition team. Lisa Peterson Hackley, class of 1988, will serve as Communications Director and LeeAnne Cornyn, class of 2010, will serve as the Director of Children’s Initiatives.

Republican incumbent Warren Davidson won the 8th District U.S. House race with over 67 percent of the vote. Susan Vaughn, the Democratic candidate for Ohio’s 51st State House district and former director for Miami University’s former Office of Ethics and Student Conflict Resolution (OESCR), lost to her Republican opponent, Sara Carruthers.

Issue 1, a state-wide proposal to reduce drug crime penalties, failed by a wide margin – with over 60 percent of the electorate in opposition to the proposed reductions.

Six Democrats and 17 Republicans were elected to the State Senate, and 37 Democrats and 62 Republicans were elected to the State House. Democrats gained four seats in the State House and lost one in the State Senate.

brunnsj@miamioh.edu

@samantha_brunn