Ohio Treasurer candidate Robert Sprague (R-83) visited Miami University’s campus Wednesday, Sept. 26 to discuss and promote his platform.

Sprague, a Republican state representative from Findlay, Ohio, will face Democrat Rob Richardson, a Cincinnati native, in November.

Sprague spoke with a student panel in Roudebush Hall, where he interacted with the students and asked for their thoughts on his proposals.

After his discussion with the student panel, Sprague participated in the weekly Miami University College Republicans meeting held in 304 Harrison Hall.

Sprague talked about his plan to implement high school financial literacy programs aimed at helping students find a career without being burdened by unnecessary debt, including student loan debt.

“I think a little financial knowledge up front is going to save a lot of money,” Sprague said.

Sprague also talked about his record in the Ohio House of Representatives, where he has served the 83rd District since 2011.

He believes that his work with the Republican Party has turned Ohio into a more prosperous and business-friendly state.

“We’ve created an environment, as the Republican Party, to let Ohio succeed and help you find that first job,” Sprague told the students.

Sprague concluded the meeting with a question and answer session. Students asked him questions about Ohio Issue 1, his plan to implement social action bonds, and Ohio’s income tax.

Sprague will face Democratic candidate Rob Richardson on November 6. Richardson is a Cincinnati attorney and a former chairman of the board of trustees at the University of Cincinnati, where he attended law school.

